Turkish forces neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

The Turkish army "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in coordination with Operation Claw, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out in the Hakurk region as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

A total of 80 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the launch of Operation Claw, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information of terrorist activities, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.vvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv