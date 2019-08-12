4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey's Hakkari

Turkish security forces neutralized four terrorists in a counterterrorism operation in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The armed terrorists were targeted by the gendarmerie forces in rural areas of Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, the ministry said in a statement.

Counterterrorism operations in this region generally target PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.