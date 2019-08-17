6 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey's Hakkari

Turkish security forces on Saturday "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said.

Security forces retaliated against a PKK terrorist attack on a Turkish military base in Şemdinli district of Hakkari province, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.