PKK roadside bomb kills 1 in southeast Turkey's Hakkari

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ISTANBUL
Published 18.08.2019 21:04
emDHA Photo/em
DHA Photo

At least one civilian was killed Sunday in a roadside bomb explosion in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, authorities said.

In a statement, the provincial governor's office said a vehicle was passing through the Çatalca neighborhood in Semdinli district when the improvised explosive device planted by PKK terrorists went off.

A large counterterrorism operation was launched following the explosion.

The governor's office said the prosecutor's investigation into the incident continues.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.

