Pro-PKK HDP mayors of Diyarbakır, Van, Mardin replaced over terror charges

The mayors of Turkey's Diyarbakır, Van and Mardin metropolitan municipalities were replaced early Monday by the Interior Ministry over terrorism charges.

According to an official statement by the ministry, the mayors of Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van provinces — Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı, Ahmet Türk and Bedia Özgökçe Ertan, respectively — have been suspended for supporting terrorism.

It added that the mayors already had active cases against them in which they were accused of crimes such as establishing or spreading propaganda for a terror group or else just being a member.

All mayors are from the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and were elected to their posts in the March 31 local elections. The state-appointed governors of the provinces will temporarily replace suspended mayors as trustees.

Ahead of the March election, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had said 178 candidates were being investigated over alleged PKK links. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the time warned that HDP mayors could again be dismissed if they, like their predecessors, were deemed to have ties to militants.

The HDP has many times drawn fire for transferring taxpayers' money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group. Its mayors have also been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches on the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in July 2015 and ended a two-year reconciliation period.

As a result, Turkey removed the elected administrations of 93 municipalities in the region for their links to the PKK terrorist group and appointed trustees to these municipalities in 2016 in the aftermath of the coup attempt launched by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Mardin Mayor Türk was among the mayors who were replaced with trustees at the time while Van and Diyarbakır were among trustee-assigned municipalities.

In the trustee-run municipalities, damaged infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater and sanitation has been repaired and new infrastructure has been built, in addition to tens of thousands of housing to rehabilitate neighborhoods. Extensive construction work was undertaken by the trustees to revive the PKK-ravaged southeastern provinces.

"This is a new and clear political coup. It is a clear and hostile stance against the political will of the Kurdish people," the HDP executive board said in a written statement. It said the three mayors had been elected with between 53% to 63% of the vote in their cities in March and called for support from other political parties.

Veli Ağbaba, deputy chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wrote on Twitter that the dismissals were tantamount to fascism and a blow against democracy, while Istanbul's CHP mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu also slammed the move.

"It is impossible to associate the removal of Diyarbakır, Van and Mardin Mayors with democratic practices. The three mayors who are replaced by state-appointed trustees were elected by popular vote in the March 31 local elections. Ignoring the will of the people is unacceptable," Imamoğlu wrote on Twitter. Imamoğlu himself was removed from office over election irregularities shortly after coming to power in the March election but won a re-run election in June.

Devlet Bahçeli, the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) that partners with the AK Party in People's Alliance, called Soylu to congratulate him on the assignment of trustees, reiterating his support to the minister and the government in their actions in counter-terrorism efforts.

The Interior Ministry later released a statement in three languages including Kurdish and English regarding the incident, saying: "Our Ministry suspended mayors, who were identified and proven to be engaged and affiliated with terrorist organizations and to support them, from their duties pursuant to the Article 127 of the Constitution and the Article 47 of the Municipality Law No. 5393. In substitution for them, acting mayors were appointed in accordance with the Article 45 of the Municipality Law".

"As a result of the heavy struggle of all units of the State in this process, the participation to the terrorist organizations have fallen to the lowest level of the last 30 years and the number of terrorists in our territories has declined from the figures of 1,800-2,000 to some 600," it said.

"The resources of municipalities in many provinces/districts in the eastern and southeastern region have been canalized for local services instead of financing the terrorist organization while our provinces, intended to be turned into a chaotic structure through the trenches and barricades erected by the terrorist organization and its supporters have been introduced with the genuine municipalism highlighting the peace and service. Thanks to this, public resources have been secured and the level of peace and prosperity of our citizens have enhanced by means of mobilizing the resources into municipal services," the ministry noted.

"Therefore, persons, in particular Ahmet Türk who was under custody, but was ruled to be jailed trial without arrest on account of his health problems, indicted and prosecuted due to offenses of forming or commanding an armed terrorist organization, becoming a member of an armed terrorist organization, making propaganda for the terrorist organization, praising an offense and offender were deliberately and willfully nominated as mayor candidate in some municipalities," it said.

Accusations against the three include attending funerals of PKK rebels, changing street or park names to those of known militants and singing the group's anthem, according to the Interior Ministry statement. The ministry also listed a series of charges or ongoing trials against the three mayors.

Meanwhile, more than 400 people were detained in an ongoing operation against the PKK terrorist group and its umbrella organization the Kurdish Communities Union (KCK) in 29 provinces.

Hundreds of HDP members and around 40 of its mayors are currently under arrest face terrorism charges. The former co-chairman of the party, Selahattin Demirtaş, has been in prison since November 2016.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.