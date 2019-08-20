Interior Minister says MLKP terrorists, US officials met in Syria

Members of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) terrorist organization and U.S. officials met in Syria two weeks ago, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a live broadcast on Tuesday.

The MLKP, which was founded in 1994, is on Turkey's list of "primary terror organizations".

The revelation comes amid the U.S.' continued active support to another terrorist group that targets Turkey, the People's Protection Units (YPG), which is the Syrian wing of the terror group the PKK. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

The group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July. Since then, more than 180 members of the security forces have been martyred and over 1,700 PKK terrorists killed in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq, including airstrikes.