Istanbul Syriac Orthodox Foundation says YPG/PYD oppressing community, kidnapping youth in Syria

The People's Protection Units (YPG) and its political entity the Democratic Union Party (PYD) are systematically pressuring Syriacs in areas under the YPG/PYD's control, going as far as kidnapping Syriac youth and closing down Syriac schools, the Istanbul Syriac Orthodox Foundation (Istanbul Süryani Kadim Vakfı) said in a statement late Tuesday, in an international call for action against the terror threat posed by the PKK's Syrian affiliates.

The foundation underscored that the YPG's forced kidnapping and threats coupled with the shutting down of Syriac institutions was forcing most of the community to leave Syria.

"Many Syriac civil society organizations have previously published reports protesting this situation and stated that ancient communities integrated within this geography should not be let to the mercy of terrorist organizations," the foundation said.

Reiterating that the Syriac community supports Turkey's planned operation against the PKK/YPG, it said "all measures need to be taken" to prevent harm to Christian groups living in the region.

"We invite the international community to take more responsibility," the foundation urged.

The People's Protection Units (YPG) is the Syrian wing of the terror group the PKK.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children in its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.