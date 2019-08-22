4 PKK terrorists surrender at border gate in southeast Turkey

Four PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in Turkey's southeastern province of Şırnak, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Terrorists, including a woman, surrendered at Habur border gate, the statement added.

Turkey has "neutralized" 635 PKK terrorists in some 81,000 anti-terror operations since the start of 2019, the country's interior minister said on Thursday.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.