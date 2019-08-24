Turkish jets neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes neutralized four PKK terrorists in Gara region in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the military and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) coordinated to neutralize the terrorists, two of whom were identified as females.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.