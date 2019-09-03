FETÖ's Malaysia head to be referred to court

Turkey's fight against members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), within and outside the country's borders, continues with several operations conducted by police forces and the National Intelligence Agency (MİT). Within the scope of these operations, FETÖ's Malaysia head Arif Komiş had been arrested and brought to Turkey by MIT on Friday and is expected to be taken to court today.

After his deportation to Turkey from Malaysia, Komiş was interrogated on several aspects of the terrorist organization. Besides organizational links, the educational links – of which the Hibiscus International School is part of – were also demanded during Komiş's interrogation. By these means security officials are trying to map schools that are related to the terrorist organization. Additionally, other countries where he was assigned to, apart from Malaysia, and the names with those he had contact with were also asked. After being interrogated on more than 100 questions, Komiş is expected to be sent to court today.

It was revealed that Komiş, who was deported together with his family, had occupied high-ranking positions within the terrorist organization. He was arrested under the court's decision of the crime "membership of a terrorist organization."

"Komiş, who taught chemistry at an international school in Kuala Lumpur [the Malaysian capital], and his family were deported on the advice of the police," Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday, adding that "they [Turkey] had proof that led to their view that he should not be in the country."

Over the years, Malaysia has arrested and deported Turkish citizens accused of having ties with the FETÖ network.

FETÖ was behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, judiciary and academia. It is still very active in almost 100 countries. They have access to economic resources but more importantly to young people, according to reports. The group also operates many schools abroad, which serve as a revenue stream for its terrorist and infiltration activities.

An unknown number of Gülenists, mostly high-ranking figures, fled Turkey when the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, was thwarted. A large number had already left the country prior to the coup attempt after Turkish prosecutors launched investigations into other crimes of the terrorist group. Despite Turkey's extradition requests and bilateral legal agreements, many FETÖ members still enjoy their lives in different countries around the world.