Security forces intensify operations against PKK

Two PKK terrorists were killed in the Görese district of southeastern Diyarbakır province as part of internal security operations being conducted by the provincial Gendarmerie Command of Diyarbakır and Elazığ provinces, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday.

Also, it was revealed that one of the terrorists, code-named Azad, killed in a joint operation by security forces and gendarmerie in Mardin province was a high-ranking terrorist responsible for Mardin. Meanwhile, air and land operations have started against terrorists in the Şenyayla region near Muş, Diyarbakır and Bingöl provinces. Designated positions were bombed by air forces using ATAK helicopters. Special units were also dispatched to the region with helicopters and landed in a forest. The operations continue with the assistance of air forces.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.