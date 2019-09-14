Car bomb hits northwestern Syria's Afrin

At least 13 civilians were injured on Friday in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, which was liberated from the PKK terrorist organization through the military operation by the Turkish army and the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

An explosive-laden vehicle went off in a crowded area in the center of the city. Teams of Syrian civil defense agency White Helmets rushed to the area and transferred the injured to a medical center.

The explosion caused material damage as well. In early 2018, Turkey conducted Operation Olive Branch to remove the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG) from Afrin. The Turkish military and the FSA entered Afrin town center and liberated it from terrorists on March 18.

Following the operation, Turkey has been involved in efforts to rebuild the town's infrastructure, as well as health and education institutions.