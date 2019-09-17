5 PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq, eastern Turkey

Counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq and eastern Turkey neutralized five PKK terrorists, Turkish authorities said Tuesday.

Turkish jets neutralized three PKK terrorists during air operations in northern Iraq, the country's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapons emplacements and shelters used by the PKK, it added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In mid-July and late August, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 and Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq with the same purpose.

The ongoing offensives have neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

Meanwhile, in eastern Bitlis province, Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The counter-terrorism operation was conducted in the rural area of the eastern province as part of domestic security operations, the ministry said.

Local gendarmerie and police forces carried out the air-backed operation.

Operations are ongoing in the region, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.