British lawmakers meet terrorists in northeastern Syria

A group of British politicians met with PKK terrorists and their affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in northeastern Syria's Qamishli district. The politicians vowed during the visit to support the terrorist organization.

According to local sources, the group of 13, consisting of members of the British Conservative Party and of the main opposition Labour Party, visited Qamishli late Monday. MP Adam Holloway of the Conservative Party and Lloyd Russell-Moyle of the Labour Party were among the politicians.

Similar visits have taken place between Britain and terrorist organizations. A delegation of Labour Party MPs also visited PKK/YPG terrorists in Qamishli last year. Furthermore, Britain had tried to mediate between the YPG and the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) last month.

During the meeting in Qamishli, the ENKS had ruled out a French proposal that they open offices in YPG-occupied areas in northern Syria, unable to trust the terror group. At the behest of the U.S., a British delegation went to Qamishli to discuss the same issue. The council's position will depend on the applicability of the U.K. committee's proposals, the source underlined. The ENKS is a coalition of 10 Syrian Kurdish parties and known to oppose the YPG after the group became more dominant in northern Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.