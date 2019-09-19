3 PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

At least three PKK terrorists were neutralized in counterterror operations in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Haftanin region as part of the ongoing Operation Claw-3, the ministry said on Twitter.

Authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In mid-July and late August, Turkey also launched Operation Claw-2 and Operation Claw-3 respectively in northern Iraq with the same purpose.

Over 400 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.