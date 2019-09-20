Kurdish mothers' sit-in protest against PKK growing

With the intention of reaching their children, who were abducted by the PKK terrorist group, another family has joined the Kurdish families' sit-in protest in southeastern Diyarbakır province, outside the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters. The families have lashed out at the PKK and condemned the HDP's ties with the group.

Thursday, another family joined a sit-in protest in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır province, outside the provincial office of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), with an aim to reach their children who have been abducted by the terrorist group.

The protest started on Sept. 3 in Diyarbakır after a mother, Fevziye Çetinkaya, said her 17-year-old son was forcibly recruited by the PKK through members of the HDP.

The latest person to join the protests, Yıldız Ballı came from Konya, central Turkey, stating that her daughter was kidnapped by the PKK five years ago in Istanbul.

Ballı said her 16-year-old daughter Yasemin left home for work and never came back.

The mourning mother said an online news story reported her daughter was dead in 2018, however, she does not want to believe it.

"If my daughter is dead, give me her body," Ballı said.

The protest is ongoing with some 48 families currently, including five Iranian families whose children have been abducted by the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), an offshoot of the PKK terrorist group based in Iran.

Another mother, Hacire Akar had conducted a sit-in protest in front of the HDP provincial organization in southeastern Diyarbakır province two weeks ago for her 21-year-old son Mehmet Akar, who was missing for three days after he was abducted by the PKK terror group.

She demanded her son back and spent a whole night outside. She said she would continue her protest despite obvious fatigue. Akar said her son was forcibly taken into the mountains. "My son entered the HDP provincial building and did not come out," she claimed. The HDP is known for its support and close links to the PKK terrorist organization. Following her sit-in, and with the help of security forces in Diyarbakır, Akar was finally reunited with her son.

Similar events have taken place previously and have continued since the PKK started its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In 2011, families whose children were kidnapped by the PKK terrorist organization once again gathered for a sit-in protest in Diyarbakır to show their discontent toward HDP officials.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man in Diyarbakır was saved from being abducted by the PKK in the last minute as he defected to the gendarmerie, yesterday. Leaving his job to meet with his friends, the young man with the initials Y.B. headed to southeastern Mardin province. However, his plans to travel soon failed as he realized he was at the rural areas of Kızıltepe district, understanding that he was being brought to the terrorist group. Escaping from his friends, Y.B. went to the gendarmerie and was delivered to his family. The gendarmerie forces launched an operation in the district afterward.