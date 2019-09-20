Turkish airstrikes neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets struck terror targets in northern Iraq to neutralize five terrorists, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The airstrike was conducted in the Haftanin region as part of the ongoing Operation Claw-3, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In mid-July, Turkey also started Operation Claw-2, and stepped up its fight against the terrorist in northern Iraq with the Operation Claw-3 late August.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.