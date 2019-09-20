Wanted PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces killed two PKK terrorists, including one listed on the Interior Ministry's most wanted list, during a counterterrorism operation in eastern Bitlis province, the local governor's office said in a statement Friday.

Provincial gendarmerie forces launched the operation targeting PKK terrorists on Sept. 17 with the support of the provincial security directorate, killing the two PKK members, the statement said.

One of the terrorists, Devrim Akbay, whose goes by the pseudonym "Sipan Argeş," was on the gray category of the Interior Ministry's terror list and was sought with a TL 300,000 ($55,000) bounty on his head, the statement added.

Wanted terrorists are categorized by different color groups - red, blue, green, orange and gray - depending on the level of threat they pose for the country's national security. Red is considered the highest threat level.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.