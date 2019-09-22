Turkish forces neutralize 14 terrorists in northern Iraq, southeastern Turkey

Counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey neutralized 12 terrorists, Turkish authorities said Sunday.

Turkish fighter jets "neutralized" seven PKK terrorists in airstrikes on terrorist elements in northern Iraq, according to an official statement Sunday.

The airstrikes in Haftanin region were conducted in coordination with Turkey's ongoing counter-terror operations in northern Iraq, said a National Defense Ministry statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The counter-terrorism operations were supported by the Turkish Armed Forces, police, gendarmerie, and the National Intelligence service (MIT).

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces neutralized seven additional terrorists in southeastern Siirt province, the Interior Ministry said in another statement.

In a written statement, the ministry said gendarmerie forces carried out a counter-terrorism operation in Siirt's rural areas.

Security operations are underway, it added.

Though the statement did not mention a specific terrorist group, Turkey has long been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In mid-July and late August, Turkey also launched Operation Claw-2 and Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq with the same purpose.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.