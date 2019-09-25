43 PKK terrorists neutralized in anti-terror ops, Interior Ministry says

Turkish security forces neutralized 43 PKK terrorists, including senior figures since the start of Operation Kıran, the Interior Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The ministry said that Operation Kıran-3 was launched in the area between Siirt and Şırnak on Sept 21. Since then, some 16 terrorists, including two on the gray category of the wanted list were neutralized.

Security forces also destroyed 58 caves and hideouts used by the terrorists, the ministry added.

Turkish security forces also neutralized three other PKK terrorists in southeastern Şırnak province, according to a security source.

Three terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation, carried out by gendarmerie forces in the Idil district of the province, said the security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Though the statement did not mention any specific terrorist group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region for over a long time.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Security operations are still underway in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.