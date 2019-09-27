Military launches counterterrorism operation in country's northeast

Turkey launched yesterday a new counterterrorism operation against the terrorist PKK in the country's northeast, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

Some 75 teams comprising of 1,125 personnel are taking part in Operation Kiran-4 in the northeastern provinces of Kars, Ağrı and Iğdır.

The ministry added that the extensive counterterrorism operation in the region will continue.

The operation aims to kill PKK terrorists, destroy encampments and shelters in dozens of districts, villages and valleys as well as prevent the winter formation of the terrorist group.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Şırnak and Batman provinces. Operation Claw-3, which was the follow up of the previous two, was initiated on Aug. 23 in the Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq. The operation was launched to facilitate border security, eliminate the presence of terrorists and destroy terrorist caves and shelters in the region.

In operations Kiran-1, 2 and 3, security forces killed 48 terrorists, including two in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's Most Wanted list. They also destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which they carry out attacks on Turkey.

The operations were intensified after July 2018 and became routine since the beginning of another extensive campaign, Operation Claw, which was launched May 27 to eliminate the presence of the terrorist organization in northern Iraq. On July 13, the TSK launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow up to the successful Claw-1.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

PKK rocket sent by YPG seized

Meanwhile, Turkish forces seized Metis M-1 rocket belonging to the PKK, who received it from the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria.

The rocket reportedly could hit targets 2 kilometers away and could pierce 95-centimeter-thick steel.

The rocket, used by countries such as Russia, Croatia, Malaysia, Iran and South Korea, is not included in the inventory of the TSK.