High-ranking terrorist killed in eastern Van province

A PKK terrorist killed in mid-September was identified as being on the nation's wanted list, in the gray category, officials announced on Friday.

On Sept. 14, local gendarmerie forces killed five PKK terrorists in the eastern Van province.

Among them were Bayram Başkala, code-named "Artos," who was on the wanted terrorist list of the Interior Ministry.

Başkala had been sought with a bounty of TL 300,000 Turkish on his head, according to the ministry.

In a written statement, the ministry also said Başkala was responsible for many terror attacks, including the one in 2016, which martyred a member of the gendarmerie staff and two security guards in Van.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Turkish airstrike kills 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

In ongoing counterterrorism operations, Turkish fighter jets also killed two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On Twitter, the ministry said the terrorists, who were part of the so-called special forces of the terror group, were targeted in the Gara region in a coordinated operation by the TSK and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier who was injured in a PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari province on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, the Defense Ministry announced.

The soldier, who was injured in the Derecik region, lost his life despite efforts to save him at the hospital, a ministry statement said.