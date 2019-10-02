YPG kills refugee protester at Syria's al-Hol camp

Members of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) killed a female refugee for protesting the terrorist group's policy of separating mothers from their children in northern Syria's al-Hol camp, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported yesterday.

Al-Hol has previously came under fire for its inhumane conditions and YPG oppression.

Citing local sources, AA said a group of female refugees have been protesting the poor conditions in the camp and YPG oppression after it recently begun separating children, aged 12 and younger, from their mothers.

The YPG violently clamped down on the protests, killing one of the protesters.

The camp is a holding place for civilians who escaped the conflict in Deir el-Zour, along with the families of former Daesh members who surrendered and captured terrorists. Most of the civilians were forcefully brought to the camp by the YPG in April 2017, according to reports.

Several human rights organizations including the U.N. have repeatedly warned that conditions at the al-Hol camp are worsening every day and have demanded access to the centers where the families of former Daesh members are being held.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu criticized France's policy on the YPG. "How many migrants has Macron accepted in his country? Instead, he hosted YPG/PKK terrorists at the Élysée Palace," he said yesterday in Strasbourg.

During a speech he delivered in Strasbourg yesterday, Macron had accused Turkey of pressuring the EU on migrant issue.