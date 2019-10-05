Counterterrorism ops intensified target high-ranking terrorists

The Turkey military killed 92 terrorists, nine of whom were high-ranking figures, during counterterrorism operations across the country in September, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı said Friday.

Çataklı, who is also the Interior Ministry's spokesman, said in a monthly briefing that some 92 terrorists were killed last month, adding that other 37 were captured, and 55 surrendered to security forces. A total of 11,395 counterterrorism operations were carried out in rural areas and in cities, he added.

Also, 2,950 suspects were arrested for their suspected links to terrorist organizations, and 620 of them were remanded in custody.

The security forces destroyed a total of 65 caves, shelters and hideouts used by PKK terrorists during the operation.

Over 158 weapons, including 91 heavy and long-barreled guns, were seized, he added.

Reiterating that the number of PKK terrorists within the borders of Turkey has fallen below 600, Çataklı said sit-in protests of mothers in Diyarbakir contributed to this process.

Referring to the ongoing Operation Kıran, comprising of four operations in southeastern and northeastern Turkey, Çataklı said a total of 63 terrorists were killed. Some 19 terrorist accomplices were arrested, and 68 caves and shelters were destroyed.

On Aug. 18, Turkey launched Operation Kıran against PKK terrorists in southeastern Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on Aug. 27 in the provinces of Mardin, Şırnak and Batman. Operation Kıran-3 also was launched in Sept. 21, targeting terrorists in the Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of southeastern Şırnak and Siirt provinces.

On Sept. 24, Turkey launched Operation Kıran-4 in northeastern Kars, Ağrı and Iğdır provinces. Çataklı added that a total of 333 terrorists were killed, 119 captured and 156 surrendered to security forces in 12,382 operations that were conducted between April 16 and Sept. 30.

He underlined that 532 caves and shelters were destroyed and over 778 weapons and ammunition were seized. On Oct. 1, Turkey also initiated its winter operations, a total of 7,732 in 29 provinces and 292 shelters.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.