Turkey carried out preparations for safe zone in Syria, Erdoğan says

Turkey will carry out air and ground operations in east of Euphrates in Syria to establish peace there, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

"Turkey saw that land and air patrols with U.S. were a tale; we carried out preparations for the safe zone (in Syria) and gave necessary orders. We will carry out this operation both on land and air as soon as today or tomorrow," Erdoğan said.

Turkey aims to establish peace in the east of the Euphrates River in Syria after clearing the region of terrorists, the president added.

Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed on Aug. 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return to their homeland.

Turkish leaders have said the U.S. is not doing enough to establish the zone, which could house some 2-3 million Syrians who fled the Syrian civil war since 2011.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara has so far spent $40 billion for the refugees, according to official figures.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.