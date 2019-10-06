US conducts patrol in YPG-held Tal Abyad in Syria

U.S. troops on Sunday conducted a ground patrol in the town of Tal Abyad in Syria's northern city of Raqqa.

According to local sources, a convoy of seven U.S. armored vehicles conducted a ground patrol in the town controlled by the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG).

The YPG terrorist organization late Saturday forcibly mobilized a group of Arab-origin fighters held by the group to Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn regions near Syria's border with Turkey.

Also, the YPG dispatched reinforcements consisting of snipers and improvised explosive devices (IED) with two convoys of military vehicles to the Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn regions. Vehicles also carried military ammunition.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

However, the U.S. has been providing support to the YPG since 2015, citing the fight against Daesh, and has 18 military bases with 2,000 personnel in Syria.