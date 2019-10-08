Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

Air-backed operations were carried out in the Hakurk and Haftanin regions in a coordinated operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.