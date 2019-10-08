Turkish Parliament extends military mandate for operations in Syria, Iraq for a year

The Turkish Parliament ratified a motion to extend a military mandate late Tuesday for operations in Syria and Iraq until October 30, 2020.

The decision comes after the National Defense Ministry announced earlier in the same day that Turkey hasd finalized all preparations for a military operation in the area east of the Euphrates River in Syria to establish a safe zone.

"The establishment of a safe zone/peace corridor is essential for Syrians' safety and the stability and peace of the region," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Turkish security forces will never tolerate the creation of a terror corridor at our borders. All preparations for the operation have been completed," it added.

U.S. military forces began pulling out from the area on Monday hours after the White House's withdrawal announcement.