The People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists Wednesday launched retaliatory strikes on civilian-populated areas in Turkey after Ankara launched its Operation Peace Spring into northeastern Syria.

Two mortar shells were fired from Syria into Ceylanpınar district in southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

Six rockets launched by the YPG from Qamishli also hit Mardin province's Nusaybin district.

No casualties were immediately reported following the attacks.