2 journalists injured after YPG terrorists open fire on restaurant

Two journalists were injured after PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists opened fire on a restaurant in southeastern Turkey's Mardin province near the Syrian border, as Turkey is carrying out cross-border operation against the terrorists in northeastern Syria.

Reports noted that the incident took place in Nusaybin district, where journalists were Operation Peace Spring.





IHA Photo

YPG snipers opened fire from the Qamishli district in northeastern Syria, which is located right across Nusaybin district.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the attack to respond to injuries, reports said.

This was not the first time reporters were targeted by the YPG. On Thursday, they carried out a similar attack during a live broadcast on HaberTürk TV channel in Şanlıurfa's Akçakale district, which is also located right across the border with Syria.

Journalists speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA) said that the attack will not deter them from reporting.