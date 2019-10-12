Targeting US or coalition troops during Turkey's op. out of question, Akar says

Targeting U.S. or coalition soldiers during Operation Peace Spring is out of the question, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday.

Akar made the statement at the command center near the border line, where he was briefed about the latest developments regarding Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

He noted that necessary coordination is made with the U.S. to avoid any clashes with the coalition troops.

Akar was accompanied with Chief of Staff General Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, Navy Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal and Air Force Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz during his visit at the command center in Şanlıurfa province.

The minister highlighted that the Turkish military is carrying out a significant campaign for the future of the country.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.