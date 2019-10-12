Turkish diplomatic missions under PKK attack in Europe

Unidentified arsonists targeted a vehicle belonging to Turkey's Berlin Embassy early Friday, officials said.

Earlier this week, supporters of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), threatened to carry out radical protests and violent attacks against Turkey's ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

A vehicle with diplomatic plates, which was parked on a street in central Berlin, was completely destroyed in the fire, Turkish diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Turkey's Berlin Embassy has called on German authorities to increase security measures, conduct a full investigation into the latest incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Also, a mosque and a Turkish local were attacked and physically assaulted by PKK supporters in Germany's Bad Salzuflen town. As the AA reported, the Mevlana Mosque run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DİTİB) was attacked by PKK supporters, who also ripped off the Turkish flag hanging in front of the mosque.

At the same time, a Turkish local's windows were broken. Breaking inside, PKK supporters heavily damaged the interior.

The police said they have launched investigations for two incidents.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Wednesday to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to eliminate terrorist elements from the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.