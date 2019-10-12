Turkish journalists attacked by terrorists amid Operation Peace Spring in Syria

Reporters of Turkish TV channel TGRT were attacked by terrorists while on duty in Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province amid ongoing anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

Reporter Emre Kol and cameraman Burak Taştan were attacked in Şanlıurfa's Akçakale district while reporting about Turkey's operation against YPG terrorists in Syria.

Earlier this week a total of 10 civilians have been killed and dozens more wounded in mortar attacks launched by the People's Protection Units (YPG) on civilian areas in southeastern Turkey's Mardin and Şanlıurfa provinces.

YPG terrorists have fired dozens of mortars into Turkish border towns since the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria on Oct. 9.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on October 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.