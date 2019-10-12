Turkish military neutralizes 459 YPG terrorists in northern Syria

The number of PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists neutralized in Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria has risen to 459, the National Defense Ministry said early Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry provided the latest figure on Twitter amid Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, which it said continued successfully throughout the night.

As part of the operation, PKK/PYD-YPG terrorist targets were effectively hit by land and air, it said.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on Wednesday to secure its borders by eliminating terrorists there and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear the region east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.