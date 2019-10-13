Turkey actively fighting against Daesh, from which it suffered the most: Presidential adviser

Turkey is the country who suffered the most from Daesh terrorism and the one that is actively fighting against it, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's adviser Professor Gülnur Aybet told UK's Channel 4 in a public broadcast late Saturday.

Responding to channel host's accusations, Aybet said that it is unfair to spread blatant lies over Turkey's recently launched Operation Peace Spring against PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing YPG and its fight against all other terrorist groups, including Daesh.

"It is very unfair to parade these kind of lies that we're bringing in ISIS fighters. This is absolutely shameful," she said, using another acronym for Daesh terrorist group.

"Have some respect for the people who died in Turkey from ISIS attacks. Have some respect for our soldiers who died fighting against ISIS in Syria," she said.

"We asked specifically from the West on intel sharing on this matter and it came unfortunately too late," Aybet added.

Regarding the operation, she said that "There is so much misinformation in Europe and America about why we are doing this," pointing to the Western perception of the anti-terror operation.

"We said before we wouldn't allow a terror corridor," she added.

"We are absolutely determined to go on with this operation. You cannot fight one terror group by arming another terror group, it was bound to hit a wall-this policy of the U.S. which started in the previous administration," she concluded.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on Wednesday to secure its borders by eliminating terrorists there and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear the region east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.