3 children injured in YPG mortar attack at refugee camp in Syria

Terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units carried out attacks targeting civilians in Syria's Jarablus district, injuring three children, reports said Tuesday.

The terror group fired mortar bombs from northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) city, near Turkey's border, at a civilian camp in Jarablus, which had been captured from the Daesh terror group in 2016 during Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

Three children were injured in the mortar attack, one of the recent terror attacks of YPG/PKK group on civilians.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.