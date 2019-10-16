European countries must boost measures against PKK: Foreign Ministry

Turkey on Wednesday called for an increase in security measures against PKK terror group's violent actions in European countries amid ongoing anti-terror operation in Syria.

"In spite of all the notices given to the relevant countries' authorities, we witness in deep concern that the increase in the number of violent demonstrations and actions committed by PKK fractions especially in the European countries is still continuing," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey reaffirms expectations from the relevant countries with respect to strengthening the measures taken and displaying maximum consideration to protect our diplomatic and consular missions, the safety of life and property of Turkish citizens and personnel abroad, and to preserve the Turkish interests, the statement added.

"It should be noted that we will closely follow the identification, prosecution and conviction of the offenders," the ministry said.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on October 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.