French police detain 3 PKK suspects over attack on Turkish consulate building

Three suspects with links to the PKK terrorist group were detained late Tuesday in France over an attack against a Turkish consulate general, a report by Le Parisien said.

The report noted that the suspects, two men and a woman, were detained in relation to the attack on Turkey's Nantes Consulate General building by PKK sympathizers.

The sympathizers of the terror group painted propaganda words on the walls of the building and poured gasoline around the building.

Police intervened in time thanks to the fire alarm, preventing a big fire, the report added.

PKK sympathizers have carried out almost 20 attacks so far, targeting Turkish people living in Europe and properties belonging to them, since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, third of the series of counter-terrorism operations targeting the PKK-linked terrorists in northeastern Syria.