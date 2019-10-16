   
Society united in support of Operation Peace Spring

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 16.10.2019 18:26
The Turkish nation is united in its support for ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, according to public opinion surveys.

According to a recent survey conducted with the participation of 2,160 people, 75.6% of respondents said that they support the operation.

The survey also showed that 77.2% of respondents believe that the operation will be concluded successfully while 73.3% of respondents described the operation as a combat against terrorism rather than a war.

Those who said that the operation will provide national security constitute 74.5% of respondents.

While 67.9% of respondents see the PKK as the operation's main target, 20.3% of them said the main target is the U.S.

Regarding the timing of the operation, 46.5% of respondents found it late and 28.8% of respondents said it was the right timing.

While 77.8% of respondents said that they would join the operation if needed.

While 56.1% said Turkey must continue the operation at all costs, 13.6% said that Turkey should not get involved in a conflict with the U.S.

More than 80% also slammed the Arab League, which condemned the operation.

