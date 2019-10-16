Society united in support of Operation Peace Spring

The Turkish nation is united in its support for ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, according to public opinion surveys.



According to a recent survey conducted with the participation of 2,160 people, 75.6% of respondents said that they support the operation.



The survey also showed that 77.2% of respondents believe that the operation will be concluded successfully while 73.3% of respondents described the operation as a combat against terrorism rather than a war.



Those who said that the operation will provide national security constitute 74.5% of respondents.



While 67.9% of respondents see the PKK as the operation's main target, 20.3% of them said the main target is the U.S.



Regarding the timing of the operation, 46.5% of respondents found it late and 28.8% of respondents said it was the right timing.



While 77.8% of respondents said that they would join the operation if needed.



While 56.1% said Turkey must continue the operation at all costs, 13.6% said that Turkey should not get involved in a conflict with the U.S.



More than 80% also slammed the Arab League, which condemned the operation.