Turkey calls on European states to take back Daesh-linked citizens

Turkey on Friday called on European countries to take back their citizens linked with Daesh terrorist group, which were released by People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group in Syria, and put them on trial.

"YPG terrorists released around 650 Daesh terrorists in Syria, including 150 Turkish citizens and 500 from different countries such as France, Germany and the Netherlands," Erdoğan told foreign reporters at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

"Turkey will try its citizens who were affiliated with Daesh terror group. Will France, Germany, Netherlands take back remaining 500 Daesh terrorists released by YPG/PKK in Syria," Erdoğan questioned.

He said the number of Daesh terrorists released by the PKK's Syrian affiliate PYD/YPG is said to be close to 750. Out of all, 195 have been captured so far, he added.

Also, touching upon withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria, he said a region between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn was cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists, adding the withdrawal of terrorists was underway.

Rejecting claims that Turkish forces used chemical weapons in Syria, he said there is absolutely no chemical weapons in the inventory of Turkish Armed Forces.

On Thursday, Turkey and the U.S. came to an agreement to pause Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 miles) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.

On Oct. 9, Turkey had launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.