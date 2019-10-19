Turkish forces seize YPG terrorists' ammunition depot in Syria's Ras al-Ayn

A large cache of ammunition and weapons arsenal were seized from the PKK's Syrian wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) in the Ras al-Ayn district of northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said Saturday.

The ministry said on Twitter that a large amount of weapons and ammunition belonging to the terrorists were found in Syria's Ras al-Ayn district.

The video shared by the ministry included camouflage materials, assault vests, military equipment, as well as ammunition boxes for heavy machine guns.

Rasulayn'da devam eden arama-tarama faaliyetleri sırasında terör örgütü PKK/YPG'ye ait büyük miktarda silah ve mühimmatın bulunduğu cephanelik ele geçirildi. pic.twitter.com/MeSiNygzE2 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) October 19, 2019

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria of the terrorist group PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union —has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.