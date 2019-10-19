YPG terrorists launched 14 attacks in first 36 hours of the pause, Defense Ministry says

The People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists have launched 14 attacks in the first 36 hours of the pause, Turkish Defense Ministry said Saturday.

YPG/PKK terrorists have launched 12 attacks and harassing fire in Ras al-Ayn, one in Tal Abyad and one in Tal Tamr in northern Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, terrorists used various light and heavy weapons including mortars, rockets, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons during the attacks.

Terrorist YPG/PKK attacked Syrian National Army (SNA) soldiers in Turkey-Syria border city of Ras al-Ayn, the ministry said later on Saturday.

Terrorists targeted SNA soldiers despite the Turkey-U.S. deal on pausing Operation Peace Spring for withdrawal of terrorists from safe zone area within 120 hours.

Terrorist YPG/PKK attacked SNA soldiers with snipers and wounded three of them.

Wounded soldiers were brought to Akçakale district of Şanlıurfa province of Turkey for treatment.

Turkey and the U.S. reached a deal on Thursday, which involves the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the demarcation line 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the Turkish border. The U.S. will facilitate the withdrawal, while Turkey has agreed to pause Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG, on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.