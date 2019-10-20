Turkish artillery shells emptied Russian observation point in Syria's Zor Magar

Turkish artillery on Sunday shelled an observation point in Zor Magar village in Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) after it was evacuated by Russian military, according to military sources.

According to reports, the Turkish military was responding to harassment fire from People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in the village.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Oct. 9 in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity. The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

On Oct. 17, Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG forces from the planned safe zone.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...