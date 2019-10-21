Tunnel network dug by YPG terrorists in Syria uncovered

A tunnel network has been found in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn town which has been freed from YPG/PKK terrorist group recently as a part of Turkey-led Operation Peace Spring.
Anadolu Agency's camera screened the tunnel which covers various parts of Ras Al-Ayn, and has an exit to the Turkish border.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey to have 20 miles (32 kilometers) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The terrorist YPG/PYD is its Syrian branch.