Denmark court upholds jail sentence for PKK-linked arsonists over attack on Turkish embassy

A Danish court approved Wednesday the sentence of four PKK-linked suspects who attacked the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen with Molotov cocktails in 2018.

The suspects appealed their sentences back in February.

The initial verdict foresaw that three of the four suspects were to be jailed for one year and nine months. The fourth received an 18-month sentence after he cooperated with the prosecutors for a reduced sentence. On top of that, the court ruled that the suspects were to be deported after serving their jail terms.

The PKK sympathizers had carried out their arson attack in March 2018 amid Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, the country's second cross-border counterterrorism operation which cleared PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists from Syria's Afrin.

Although no group had claimed responsibility for the arson itself, the PKK terrorist group frequently carried out attacks targeting Turkish community centers, mosques, shops and diplomatic missions throughout Europe and increased such attacks across the continent following Operation Olive Branch.

The attacks or their timing are not surprising, as supporters of the PKK up their attacks and terrorize Turkish places of worship and establishments in Europe whenever Turkey takes action against the terror group and its affiliates. Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's third anti-terror operation launched on Oct. 9., saw similar protests and violent attacks against Turks.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.