Despite Sochi deal YPG continues to pose a threat to Turkey

Turkey continues to suffer as attacks by the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) have not stopped despite a deal signed in Sochi with Russia. In violation of this deal, a Turkish soldier was killed and five others wounded in Ras al-Ayn in Syria after a rocket and mortar attack by YPG terrorists Sunday. Despite this violation of the deal, the terrorist group said they are complying with it. Hours after the attack, a statement came from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an umbrella group dominated by the YPG, said that they are "in accordance" with the Sochi deal, ignoring the fact that a Turkish soldier was just killed by their attacks, hence violating the deal.





The military was conducting reconnaissance work and responded in kind to the attack, killing the terrorists the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement. Turkey had agreed to suspend its Operation Peace Spring to allow the terrorist forces to withdraw from the safe zone along the border.

Despite the agreement, there have been dozens of attacks by YPG forces in Syria.

This is not the first time that the YPG terrorists violated a deal inked to bring peace to the region. During a 120-hour pause period following a Turkey-U.S. deal on Operation Peace Spring, a week after the operation started, the terrorists violated the deal 36 times in the form of harassment fire in northern Syria for example. Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9, to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



Then on Oct. 22 in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reached a deal under which YPG terrorists were to pullback 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border with Syria in 150 hours, with security forces from Turkey and Russia mounting joint patrols there. The deal saw the two sides reiterating their commitment to the preservation of political unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the protection of the national security of Turkey. The deal also put an emphasis on the "determination to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations and to disrupt separatist agendas in the Syrian territory."

On Saturday, Erdoğan said that Turkey is determined to clear terrorists from the Syrian border, saying that the Turkish military will complete this goal if Russia fails to fulfill its obligations under Sochi deal. "If the specified area in northern Syria is not cleared of terrorists by 150 hours, Turkey will singlehandedly clear it," Erdoğan said during a meeting of the Fenerbahçe Football Club.

The terrorists are expected to retreat 30 kilometers within the deadline, followed by Turkish-Russian joint patrols in the area 10 kilometers into Syrian territory. The president also expressed Turkey's concerns about some leaders communicating with YPG terrorists and offering to act as mediators.

"We will never sit at the negotiating table with these terrorists, or accept others to act as mediators," he said.

In order to guarantee the withdrawal of the terrorists, Turkey and Russia are expected to give start to their joint patrolling in the region following the completion of the 150-hour period, which must be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry announced yesterday that they have delivered dozens of armed vehicles to the Russian air base of Hmeymim for the military police forces, who have already started to assist in providing security for local people. The Russian Defense Ministry had announced that 300 Russian military police would be sent to Syria to assist the YPG in withdrawing from the Turkish border.