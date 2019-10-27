PKK terrorist supporters arrested in Norway



Norwegian security forces arrested seven supporters of the PKK terror group on Saturday for attacking Turks in the capital of Oslo.



Police used pepper spray against the assailants, who staged the attack against Turks at a cafe.



The cafe sustained major damage and additional police officers were sent to the scene to restrain the terror supporters.



In a separate incident, 70 PKK supporters at Landvetter Airport in Gothenburg occupied the operations counter of Turkish Airlines while disturbing passengers traveling to Turkey.



Police were forced to used pepper spray in that incident as well in order to disperse terrorist supporters.



Supporters of the PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), have been terrorizing Europe under the guise of "protesting" Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.



The attacks started a day after Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to drive the YPG away from its borders with northern Syria.



The attacks not only targeted Turkish civilians but also foreign missions, businesses, Turkish associations and mosques, and the sympathizers of the terror group even set fire to some of these places. Apart from attacking the Turkish community, PKK supporters also held rallies in support of the terrorist group in several European capitals, including Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Cologne and other cities.



As the attacks mount, Turkey previously called for an increase in security measures against PKK violence in European countries amid an ongoing anti-terror operation in Syria.



"In spite of all the notices given to the relevant countries' authorities, we witness with deep concern that the increase in the number of violent demonstrations and actions committed by PKK factions, especially in the European countries, continues," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



This is not the first time Turkish civilians have been targeted by the PKK in Europe, as whenever Turkey launches an operation against terrorist groups, their supporters target innocent civilians across Europe by benefiting from the lack of measures by European governments.



During Turkey's two previous cross-border operations against terrorist groups, PKK supporters attacked the Turkish community across Europe.



Turkey has long criticized the European authorities for tolerating PKK activities in their countries and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.