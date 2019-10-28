Iraqi Christians slam McGurk for YPG support, say group terrorized the faithful

The Iraqi Christian Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit group, slammed America's former key anti-Daesh envoy Brett McGurk late Monday for his support for the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists.

"Your Kurdish-YPG partners have terrorized Syrian Christians and others in Northeast Syria for years. You knew this and kept funding them," the foundation said in a tweet, responding to McGurk's message praising U.S.' "Syrian Kurdish partners."

"While at State, you Brett McGurk, also handed indigenous Iraqi Christian towns in Nineveh Plains, Iraq, to Iranian backed militias," Iraqi Christians added, labeling McGurk a "#GenocideMaker."

Brett McGurk, U.S. special envoy for the global coalition to defeat Daesh, submitted his resignation in December 2018.

McGurk's resignation came as a result of "strong disagreement" with President Donald Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, CBS news reported, and a day after Trump's Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis quit on the back of the same decision.

McGurk worked under the past three administrations, becoming one of the few people appointed by former President Barack Obama to keep his post under President Trump. McGurk also served under the Bush administration.

He had originally planned to leave his post in 2019 but decided to hasten his resignation over strong disagreements with President Trump over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, CBS reported, quoting anonymous sources.