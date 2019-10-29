   
Turkey captures 18 suspected regime forces in Syria's Ras al-Ayn: defense ministry

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 29.10.2019 22:36
Updated 29.10.2019 22:56
Turkish soldiers patrol along a wall on the border line between Turkey and Syria, in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 29, 2019. (REUTERS Photo)
Turkish forces captured 18 people, suspected of being part of Assad regime forces, around the northern Syrian town of Ras al Ain, the defense ministry said on Tuesday, adding the issue was being coordinated with Russian officials.

"18 people who were claimed to be the (Syrian) Regime elements were captured alive in the southeast of Ras al Ain during the search/detection/reconnaissance/security activities. The issue is being examined and coordinated with the authorities of the Russian Federation," the ministry said on Twitter.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which terrorist elements will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

