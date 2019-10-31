4 civilians killed, 11 injured in suspected YPG attack in Syria's Afrin

Four civilians were killed, 11 others were injured in a suspected terrorist attack by the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin near the Turkish border, reports said Thursday.



The explosion was caused by a bomb-laden vehicle, which exploded in the city's vegetable market at 7 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT), reports said.



The injured civilians, including two children, were immediately rushed to the hospital.



A fire also broke out at the market, reports added.



YPG terrorists occasionally carry out such attacks targeting civilians.



In January 2018, the Turkish military and FSA fighters also launched Operation Olive Branch to clear Afrin of terrorist groups, liberating the town center in March.



Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from the YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.